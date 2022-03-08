To The Daily Sun,
We can now clearly see what Vladimir Putin is, a very dangerous, ruthless dictator. His unprovoked invasion of a peaceful neighbor, Ukraine, is however not going as planned. It was supposed to be a quick and painless victory and divide NATO at the same time. Yet well best laid plans etc., etc. Looks like every rational government in the world is supporting Ukraine with supplies, and sanctions on Russia. The Russian ruble is now worth less than an American penny, not a good thing for Russia and I doubt Vlad had considered this in his plans. However this turns out it will not be good for the Russian people who are not to blame. This is all on Putin. So where do these despots come from? In Vlad's case from communism, he was a KGB officer under the USSR dictators so it was ingrained into him that this is the proper way to govern. It is not.
Americans should look at this and appreciate that regardless if it's communism, Marxism, or socialism they are all the same ideology, big centralized government control. They may differ in degrees but the poison is still the same always striving for more and more control and power. That being the case you can't say "it can't happen here." Well really are we not already seeing our lefts denying our rights of free speech? Is not the woke gang's objective to control thoughts like in George Orwell's 1984's thought police? Yes we are.
How different is this from what Putin is doing now in Russia shutting down any critical broadcasts and communications to the Russian and Ukraine's people. Our own news organizations and social media routinely censor what they decide is unacceptable views (looking at you Daily Sun) or views which will be objected to by the woke mob.
Isn't enough, enough? Can we not see how this leftist poison is playing out in the Ukraine and not recognize the same ideology at work right here in our own towns and cities? Wake up America, political candidates with a D beside their names will excuse or rationalize a leftist agenda but know that their values do not lie with democracy.
Due to a 500 word limit here the second part of this letter will be delayed. Watch for it.
Steve Earle
Gilford
