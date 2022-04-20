To The Daily Sun,
In a “letter to the editor” in the April 16 edition, page 30, a contributor used derogatory name-calling, naming Mark Zuckerbeg “Suckerberg” and President Joe Biden the “Blunderer” and “Bumbler.” This name-calling has also occurred several times in his more recent letters, one instance being directed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
This is, we remind you again, a violation of the paper’s letters policy. It’s far past the time for the The Laconia Sun to stop printing letters that violate its own policy and to stop such hate and disrespect from flourishing in its pages, not to mention misinformation and conspiracy theories.
This is the second time we have written a letter to the paper regarding your letters policy; as well, one of us has been to your office several times to speak with an editor regarding this policy.
The paper’s credibility and service to the community rests on enforcing its policy: “Letters should be written in the third person, be respectful in tone, avoid personal attacks and name-calling...”
Steve Behrsing
Rhetta Colon
Meredith
