To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing today to offer support to Dave DeVoy in his run for state Senate District 2.
I met Dave around 30 years ago when he came to my National Guard unit as my commander. I have found Dave to be honest, hard-working, and willing to listen to all parties no matter of your rank or status. He did not lead us by standing back pointing his finger in the direction, he led us at our side showing us how to proceed. As it happens with officers in the military after a period, Dave moved on to a different unit. I lost touch with him for several years until our paths happened to cross again in the civilian world. When I approached him, I was unsure if he would remember me any longer, and he in fact did immediately recognize me.
What’s important about this is that after leading in being involved with hundreds possibly thousands of soldiers, he remembered me, a low-ranking troop that he led for just a short period of time. I feel that this really shows that everyone is important to Dave, and nobody will be left behind in his representation of you in Concord.
As a small business owner New Hampshire, I appreciate that he wants to protect us from further taxation by the state with elimination of the Business Enterprise Tax. He is also a business owner which gives him more incentive to protect all of us from poor choices for small business in New Hampshire. I have learned a lot about the moral compass around sitting senator over the last year which I will not go into detail here however, I would strongly encourage people to vote for Dave in the primary.
Stephen Robbins
Woodsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.