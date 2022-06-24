To The Daily Sun,
I’m Steve Hodges. A Republican candidate for County Commissioner, District Three, which encompasses Alton, Barnstead, Gilford, and Ward Two in Laconia.
I’m asking for your vote in the September primary.
This is a re-introduction. Belknap County residents elected me sheriff seven times in my law enforcement career, but it’s been several years since my name was on the ballot.
Here’s why I am asking for your vote. First, as a lifelong resident of this county, I care deeply for the people and the county’s well-being.
My family and I were born and raised in the Lakes Region. Mom, Doreen, a nurse at the Laconia Clinic, and dad, Cliff, who taught cross-country skiing in retirement for Piche’s, instilled in me the importance of service to others.
I graduated from Laconia High and Saint Anselm College. I spent 28 years with the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, the last 13 as sheriff.
Here’s the most important reason I believe I’m best qualified to serve as a commissioner. My time as sheriff gave me this perspective. County government’s unique role is to provide critical services to its citizens. As a fiscally conservative Republican, I’ll work to balance county budgets and keep taxes low, while still ensuring adequate funds for these necessary services.
Let me mention some county resources I’ll work hard to support because we all depend on them. Every day, local police use Belknap County’s sheriff’s 24/7 dispatch center and jail, county attorney’s office, and restorative justice program. Our real estate market depends on the registry of deeds. And vulnerable seniors need the county nursing home.
Please like my Facebook page, Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner. Message me there for signs or to ask questions. I’m grateful for your thoughtful consideration when you go to the polls on Sept. 13.
Stephen Hodges
Gilford
