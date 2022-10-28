To The Daily Sun,

To quote Victor Davis Hanson on the Democrats, "They would rather be ideologically correct and destroy everything than save everything and be incorrect." Example: Energy and foreign/Ukraine policies as pursued by the disconnected and woke Democrat party in Washington are so bad as to be at cross purposes with themselves even. Community organizers, arrogant politicos and academics is no way to run a government. Note that none of these people have any real-world experience and are prone to shooting themselves and us in the foot.

