To quote Victor Davis Hanson on the Democrats, "They would rather be ideologically correct and destroy everything than save everything and be incorrect." Example: Energy and foreign/Ukraine policies as pursued by the disconnected and woke Democrat party in Washington are so bad as to be at cross purposes with themselves even. Community organizers, arrogant politicos and academics is no way to run a government. Note that none of these people have any real-world experience and are prone to shooting themselves and us in the foot.
Without going into the politically driven reasons why, regional diesel/heating oil and gasoline stockpiles are at the lowest levels in 10 years and 1/3 of normal levels. Heating oil rationing is already in place in Connecticut and Maine. We are speaking of actual unavailability at any price here. The self-destructive Russian sanctions put in place by Europe will create additional pain when their full 90% oil (and products) ban takes effect in December, the U.S. having already banned Russian oil, imports, etc. These ill-thought-out sanctions have destroyed the global economic system and harmed the sanctioners more than the sanctionee. Plus wait until the costs of diesel and fertilizer (also banned) filter through the food supply with this year’s harvest.
So what’ the upshot? Brace yourself. For the first time in three years we are now in the process of importing gasoline from China, entirely likely made from Russian crude. What goes around, comes around, I guess.
The moral of the story: Vote Democrat not. This also applies to our local up-and-coming “bipartisan” Democrats. Let's face it, Democrats are Democrats or they wouldn’t be Democrats. Instead, write in Jeanne Tofts for state rep in Meredith.
There’s just too many of these idiocies to fit in one newspaper.
