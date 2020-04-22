To The Daily Sun,
Covid-19 has had and continues to have an extended direct and indirect impact on all of us, but particularly on those who were already struggling. I would like to bring to your attention, Love Inc of the Lakes Region, a local non-profit which focuses on mobilizing volunteers from local churches to assist people in need.
Love Inc of the Lakes Region and our 17 partner churches are working to comply with national, state and local authorities to take the recommended steps to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and clients while still serving people in need. We are continuing to explore ways in which we can best serve in our various communities. As Christians, this is a time for courage, compassion and action. We at Love Inc are still active. We are currently providing assistance with personal care products, furniture, financial issues, housing, grief support, food pantries, and more.
We also have a team available to lift up your prayer needs and/or to listen and speak a word of encouragement. If you need help, or would like to help, please contact us at our office at 366-15525 or online at lovinclr.org. You can also follow/like us on Facebook at Love Inc of the Lakes Region.
Stephany F. Cameron, Interim President
Love Inc of the Lakes Region
Laconia
