To The Daily Sun,
Dear Stuart Clinton of Moultonborough:
I am sorry that my letter upset you. You obviously care a great deal about DES. I also want to make some clarifications about your assertions of my letter. Not once did I use the term “FULL LAKE.” I think you may have just overreacted.
I am very familiar with the website you posted, I just wish DES would pay attention to it, too. The graph shows the level of Winnipesaukee “above normal” (not above FULL). You are correct in your statement that Winni holds back flood water, but the way DES is currently operating it is causing floodwaters downstream. As of today, December 4, 2018, Winnipesaukee has broken the all-time high level 28 times this year, also seen on your graph. I have no idea how many days it will continue to set new records.
If you are interested in the information on Opechee, Winnisquam and Silver Lake I would refer you to the DES website at www4.des.state.nh.us/Rti_home/winni.asp. Graphs, levels and operational data is available to the public. Again, I wish DES paid more attention to both sites.
You may want to apologize to The Daily Sun for the inappropriate “FAKE NEWS” comment.
Paul O’Connell
Belmont
