To The Daily Sun,
The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a 501C3 organization, located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia is always bustling with activity and in need of volunteers. Topping the list are cashiers for the Thrift Store, Financial Assistance Team members who work with individuals/families who need a “helping hand” and drivers to do pick-ups for the Food Pantry. If you are interested in volunteering and would like more information please stop by the Thrift Store and fill out an application, during store hours, Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 10-3 or call 524-5470 and ask for June or Betty.
The Thrift Store is also looking for clean, gently used children’s and men’s outerwear. With colder weather right around the corner, donations of fleece jackets, parkas, snow pants and winter vests would be most appreciated.
For more information regarding any of our programs, please stop by the Thrift Store or call at 524-5470.
Sue Page, Volunteer
St. Vincent de Paul Society
Laconia
