In 2019, many in our community made their voices heard regarding the plans by the Diocese of Manchester to demolish St. Joseph Church in Laconia.
Scores of local citizens wrote more than 100 letters and physically showing their support by linking hands around the church building. The overwhelming public support caused the sale of the property to be canceled and demolition plans to be halted.
Unfortunately, the threat of a demolition still exists. For three years, the St. Joseph Church Preservation Society Inc has earnestly attempted to collaborate with the Diocese of Manchester to listen to their concerns and reach a mutually beneficial conclusion.
The diocese’s failure to respond to our group leaves the impression they are waiting for community support to fade. The SJCPS is deeply committed and believes our community will not be easily dismissed.
While the diocese delays action, they continue to accrue financial debt, the building lacks maintenance, and expenses continue to burden the parish. How unfortunate when the SJCPS is ready to cover all expenses.
We ask for everyone's help. Please write to the bishop and archbishop again and urge them to work with our group. The thoughtful and respectful letters achieved results before, and we have no doubt that they can do that again. Kindly send by Dec. 15.
