To The Daily Sun,
In response to a letter in the Sun on 10-10-19, I feel compelled to address several misconceptions about Representative Spanos’ voting record. With respect to HB587 and actually having read the text of the bill, his Nay vote is not in support of conversion therapy to minors; rather it is an affirmation of parental control and a rejection of governmental intrusion.
I also researched HB 1661 and it pertains to marriage for minors and has nothing at all to do with conversion therapy.
Mr. Cardona should do his homework rather than cast aspersions based on false, inaccurate assumptions.
Peter Spanos has a long record of prudent, common-sense votes limiting government spending and protecting the wallets of working Laconia taxpayers. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, vote Peter Spanos for mayor, the best choice!
Heather Alcott
Laconia
