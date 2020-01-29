To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap Mall looks to be 75% empty and needs some economic development help.
We need the Lakes Region Economic Development group to work with the mall owners and get some new anchor stores there and maybe a different, more modern updated look and feel.
Here are some ideas of places we could try and get brought into the Belknap Mall:
Restaurants — Outback Steakhouse and/or Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews.
Department Stores — Dick’s Sporting Goods and/or Target Store; the closest ones are in Concord. Harbor Freight Toolsl the closest is in Manchester. Also maybe an upscale movie theater could go in there.
We have thousands of cars passing by this mall every day on their way to work or vacation spots in the Lakes Region via the Route 11 bypass road. So why not offer another stopping place for tourists to shop and/or stop for dinner before hitting the road home and do some shopping?
Dennis Grimes
Belmont
