A response to Mike Kitch on July 12, where he tries to drag New Hampshire State Rep. Gregg Hough over “separation of Church and State” but only puts a big bruise on his nose from the resulting faceplant.
It seems that Kitch needs the remedial reading comprehension that he accuses Hough of missing. Hough correctly points out that “separation of church and state” does not appear in our Constitution. In truth, it only appears in Thomas Jefferson's letter to the Danbury, Connecticut Baptist Association. Kitch thought it would be a cudgel against Hough — instead he missed and hit himself. What he took out of context (par for the course) was Hough was talking about the failure of our public education to correctly and deeply teach basic Civics concerning our foundational political philosophy and documents (which Kitch dislikes — we've “talked”).
The First Amendment talks about all denominations — not just singling one out.
Secondarily, Kitch seemingly has no idea where the Department of Justice sits in our government including the federal one: “Hough also writes 'Enforcement of those laws are for the executive branch, the president.' Perhaps in Magaland, but in the real world there is the Department of Justice.”
Last time I looked, all departments of justice are part of the executive branch under the leadership of the current president (or governors at the state level) so Hough was correct — that is its role. And as much of a Socialist like Kitch may wish otherwise, because of that hierarchy, the executive branch is supposed to enforce the laws.
Perhaps Kitch needs a remedial course — I'd be happy to oblige especially if he is going to write more about the Citizens of Belknap revenge PAC.
