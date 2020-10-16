Shelley Carita would be a great addition to the NH House of Representatives. I met Shelley while serving on the board of Future in Sight, (formerly the NH Association for the Blind), where she served as Director of Development. As her successful tenure there demonstrates, Shelley is smart, effective, well-organized, and articulate, and cares deeply about the health and welfare of citizens of the Granite State. She is very personable, has great "people skills" and can work with a diverse group of people in order to achieve the goals she set for the organization – all assets in a state legislator. I urge you to vote for Shelley for the NH House of Representatives for District 2.
Shiela Zakre
Concord
