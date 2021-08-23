To The Daily Sun,
In February, the Senate Election Law & Municipal Affairs Committee voted down SB 80 — which would have established an independent advisory commission on redistricting — along partisan lines just days after the bill was introduced. Liz Tentarelli, the President of the NH League of Women Voters said, "The speed at which this bipartisan bill was rejected should concern all Granite Staters. Politicians should not be able to make backroom deals that rig the balance of power for the next 10 years."
Now that the census data is out, NH residents should be very concerned about how fairly we will be represented in Congress.
The Fair Maps Coalition wants the Special Committee on Redistricting to be totally transparent. They must:
• have at least 1 open meeting prior to and after maps are drawn
notify the public 7 days before each meeting
• create a way for all citizens to be able to see and submit redistricting alternatives
• allow all citizens to be able to see and submit comments
• release any data they have to the public immediately
I am asking NH voters to get involved by calling or writing before August 25th to:
Barbara Griffin, Chair barbara.griffin@leg.state.nh.us
603.497.8286 Chair and Steven Smith, Vice-Chair Steven.Smith@leg.state.nh.us
603.826.5940. Tell them that you want fair and transparent redistricting citing the points listed above.
Sharon Racusin
Hanover
