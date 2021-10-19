To The Daily Sun,
SAU 4 School Board and Superintendent Pierre Couture, thank you again for your service to the community.
I just want to ask you, what side of history do you want to be on?
History is already saying WTH! History wonders why we put common sense, logic and personal responsibility on the last train for the coast. History asks why have you forgotten everything you learned about immunity and viruses. History wonders why we are abusing our children!
History will not be kind to those who put their trust in dishonest media, lying and totalitarian politicians, and ignorant public health officials with their shoddy statistics and dubious recommendations.
History will not be kind to those who use that misplaced trust to abuse children.
History will not be kind to those who usurp parental rights to protect and make decisions for their own children.
History will not be kind to those who shirk their due diligence to search out the truth before imposing their will on innocent children.
History will not be kind to those who normalize facelessness and restricted human interaction to force useless medical interventions on a population that has NO risk of the disease. ZERO people under 20 have died from COVID in NH! Zero!
History will not be kind to those who inflict psychological damage on kids by forcing them to cover their faces, telling them the air is toxic and that everyone around them is sick.
History will not be kind to those that use kids to cover their own butts.
History will not be kind to those that abuse children to protect themselves or grandma.
History will not be kind to those who lack the courage to stand up for our children.
Consider which side of history you want to be on. Do the right thing. Be brave. Protect our kids.
Sharon Lee
Bristol
