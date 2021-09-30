To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in response to Dee Morrisette's letter about disruptive vehicles. I agree with you 100 percent.
I live on Church St. and experience it day and night. These loud cars are annoying. These people think that Church St. is the new race track. Police are never around when they decide to come down Church St. (the new race track) with their loud cars. And we should not have to move because of these inconsiderate individuals. Please people be more considerate of us who have to go to work everyday and also the elderly who live on Church St.
Sharon Eaton
Laconia
