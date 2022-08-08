To The Daily Sun,

It has become popular as of late for prominent progressive Democrats in New Hampshire to make public appeals against the Free Staters on the grounds that they are radical extremists. The irony of this is that these same progressives usually continue the appeal by claiming that the Free Staters are a danger to the well-being of the state, owing to how many of them have been elected to public office.

