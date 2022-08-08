It has become popular as of late for prominent progressive Democrats in New Hampshire to make public appeals against the Free Staters on the grounds that they are radical extremists. The irony of this is that these same progressives usually continue the appeal by claiming that the Free Staters are a danger to the well-being of the state, owing to how many of them have been elected to public office.
Well, which is it? Are they radical extremists or are they mainstream enough to get elected en masse to public positions? It can’t be both.
The truth is they are neither radical nor extremist. In a recent debate between the five republicans running to challenge Chris Pappas in New Hampshire District 1, all five candidates expressed positive sentiments toward at least most of the Free Stater ideas. These responses are representative of Granite State Republican attitudes in general, and given that Republicans hold both houses of the legislature and the governorship, these are clearly mainstream views.
It’s not radical or extremist to want liberty. It’s foundational to the American ethos and even more so in the Live Free or Die state. Exodus in pursuit of freedom is one of the oldest human stories. Who could be anything other than pleased that New Hampshire is the modern promised land?
