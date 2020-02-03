To The Daily Sun,
The other day, while in our local Walmart, there was a dad and his son shopping. The little boy had to be only 5 years old. He was simply precious! He and his dad were having a fantastic time goofing around in the store.
Their car was parked close to my own. I was so enjoying their fun. It made me think back to my youth and to when my sons were much younger and how honestly I can say I miss both! That little boy’s laughter, I wish I could have captured it in a bottle, so on bad days I could open it up and hear that contagious giggle of pure joy.
Though you may not have seen me, I thank you both so much for making my day and may you never lose that simple pleasure of enjoyment, laughter, and love, the way so many of us do as we get older. Thank you both for putting a smile on my face and in my heart.
“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” — Confucius.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
