To The Daily Sun,
This country is experiencing some of the most challenging times in recent history. At this pace, we are close to losing 150 000 Americans to Covid-19 by the beginning of October. Many Americans, including myself, are dealing with unemployment, and now with a higher chance that unemployment benefits will be cut due to partisan discrepancies. Many of us were uninsured before Covid and became uninsured after Covid. While all this was happening, our Republican governor decided that paid family and medical leave was not needed in N.H. and vetoed it.
Granite Staters should not have to decide between making ends meet and taking care of themselves or a sick loved one. This governor shows no empathy towards New Hampshire families trying to get by day after day. We are trying to reopen New Hampshire now. What would happen if our Covid cases rise? Do families in N.H. have the finances to get by indefinitely?
Governor Sununu, you are rushing to reopen schools and businesses. Do we have paid family leave to make sure those affected by the virus can thrive through hardship? No, your red pen did it again. The only good thing I can say, is at least this time you didn’t auction a copy of your veto to the highest bidder
New Hampshire cannot continue going through this path of uncertainty. We need a governor willing to put people before profits. Humanity before negligence. Covid-19 shook the core of this nation. We cannot go back to the same broken system that failed us. To our next governor, paid leave will be back on your desk next legislative session. Granite Staters are ready for leadership who puts working people first.
Sebastian Fuentes
Thornton
