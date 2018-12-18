To The Daily Sun,
The other reindeer, the reindeer flying coach, and even Santa, all teased Rudolph for having a shiny nose.
Even worse, Santa told Rudolph’s father that he should be ashamed for having a son with a bright nose! That hurt Rudolph’s feelings so bad that he ran away from his cave-home that night, to be “independent.”
Only when Santa needed a shiny nose to guide his sleigh on Christmas Eve, did Santa treat Rudolph with kindness.
Rudolph should have guided fat Santa’s sleigh right into the biggest mountain in the North Pole. HO, HO, OH-NO!
During this Holiday Season, remember that respect is earned, and kindness is given.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.