The 150 people who I joined at Gunstock last week to protest the actions of the Gunstock Area Commission made me proud to be a Belknap County resident and even prouder to be running for state representative for Center Harbor and New Hampton.
After Peter Ness and David Strang skulked away, we heard moving and practical statements from the people they are supposed to serve. Ably facilitated by the courageous Jade Wood and Doug Lambert.
We heard from young and old, staff members and skiers, Republicans, Democrats and Independents. All united in a concern for their community. Just as the people of Croydon stood for their schools, we stood up for our mountain.
The irony of the so-called small government cabal that now dominates the Belknap County Delegation is that their actions are the reverse of the philosophy they claim to espouse. They have injected more government into a profitable business, causing that business to shut down, lose money and threaten the upcoming ski season. Which puts in jeopardy the significant amount Gunstock pays the county annually. And who makes up that difference? Right, you and me in our taxes.
A few things need to happen. Strang and Ness must leave the GAC. Gary Kiedaisch needs to be reinstated and two new, qualified commissioners must be named. And in November the entire delegation needs to be removed at the ballot box. Check out my website at kavanaghnhstaterep.com for more on why I’m running.
Finally, as soon as Strang and Ness go, Gary Kiedaisch comes back, and Tom Day and his team are re-hired, I will purchase my Gunstock season pass for next winter. Please join me in this vote of confidence for the excellent team who manage our cherished mountain so well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.