What do you get when a conservative school committee member, an 80-year-old gay couple, an immigrant restaurant owner, a Christian mother, a Libertarian retailer, a pro-choice 20-year-old, a Republican town official, an African-American chef, and a naturalized American come together?
You get Center Harbor and New Hampton, where I am running as a Democrat for state representative. These are just some of the people I’ve met living and volunteering in these towns. People who demonstrate daily that, no matter your background, you care about your neighbors and your community. I will make sure your voices are heard at the state house.
As an entrepreneur who, over the years, built a successful business that paid people well, provided excellent service, and consistently returned a profit to investors, I know bad management when I see it. It is my belief that failure to balance differing views in pursuit of common goals is a major contributor to the current dysfunction in New Hampshire state politics. I will bring my business experience to Concord and get results by bringing all voices to the table.
I’ll be showing up in your neighborhood often in the coming months. I won’t be there to tell you I have all the answers, but I will be asking questions to find out what matters to you. It’s your ideas and concerns I’ll bring to the State House and together we’ll improve our towns, our county, and our state.
Please visit my website at kavanaghnhstaterep.com to learn more about me and my campaign. While you are there, please complete the voter survey regarding the local issues that matter most to you. And, of course, if you feel like contributing to my campaign, I’d appreciate that too.
