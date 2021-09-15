To The Daily Sun,
I notice they are busy writing bills about something personal to them like the loss of a love one, or loss of finances, or their drug addiction, or their gender, etc. I love how they joke about how they only get $100/yr for being our representative. That’s because they have accumulated enough wealth and resources that when bad times come around they can just ride out the storm.
I am not saying they didn’t work for it, that’s not the point of this letter. I think they are fortunate. I know it’s my issue, but I guess I feel that I am not in the same class. I only wish that I had the health, time and resources to be able to be able to even attempt being a representative.
During the night, I had a brief conversation with one repeated elected official. We had some small talk regarding politics and some local officials and candidates. He then asked me if I play football or baseball anymore. To which I replied no to both.
“Well, this is our sports” he said. The remark left me feeling funny. Everyone I have told had a much angrier reaction. At least in sports if you lose you get to play the next game in the season. In politics if you lose it hurts people.
As we currently see in Afghanistan, as well as in our own country, sometimes people die. I see the comparison to sports though…no hustle, lack of communication, conquered by compromise, tolerating defeat and the list goes on.
Again, I am talking about the vast majority, not everyone. However, this is the main reason I have withdrawn from politics, philanthropy and fellowship gatherings. These folks have a certain picture in their head as to who is successful and tend to migrate towards others who can enhance their lives. I also get the feeling that the party thinks they have the next election in the bag now that the Democratic Party’s occult beliefs and policies are being exposed.
I could go on but this letter is lengthy enough. However, I like many others might not even vote the next time. I wonder if there are other people that feel the way I do. I only hope that the young people will be able to see the truth and do the right thing in the future.
Scott Kipreotis
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.