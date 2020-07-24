To The Daily Sun,
I have sent this to the Mayor of Laconia, as well as Fire and Police Chiefs:
I am a resident on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia and am extremely concerned for the public health and safety of those who live and vacation on Lake Winnisquam due to an incident that occurred at 12 p.m. on July 19.
I witnessed several people fall off of the front of a moving pontoon boat while they were sitting with their legs dangling into the water, which I later learned is illegal. At this time there were 4 people visible in the water without life jackets on, waving their arms. I then got into my personal boat and went out to help and instructed my sister to call 911 for Marine Patrol’s assistance.
When I arrived to the scene there was a man in distress and two other people who were trying to help him. None of these people were wearing life jackets. I helped the man to the side of my boat and secured a life jacket onto him. He informed me in a panic that he did not know how to swim. At this point, there were 4 people in the water and I was concerned about their ability to swim and injuries that could have occurred from being hit by the moving boat’s propeller.
Given the quick call to 911, I anticipated that Marine Patrol would be coming to help assist with this potentially deadly situation; however, to my utter dismay they never arrived at all. The Laconia Fire Department arrived at my home, on land. I had to personally bring two firemen, in my boat to the other boat in order for them to assess for injuries.
I was informed by the Fire Department that Marine Patrol did not have a boat on the lake today– a 90 degree Sunday in July. The fire department also stated that they do not have a rescue boat on the lake because it is being repaired.
As a Registered Nurse, the lack of emergency personnel and life saving equipment in an area called the Lakes Region seems completely and utterly irresponsible. I am thankful that no serious injuries occurred and I was able to respond quickly, because I know that I would have been unable to independently get the man onto my boat to perform CPR and he would have died.
I am looking forward to discussing my concerns with you and hearing what changes can be made to ensure the safety of those living and vacationing in the Laconia area.
Sarah Morrissette
Laconia
