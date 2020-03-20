To The Daily Sun,
I just have to express my thankfulness to the Laconia School District. During this time of complete craziness they have been nothing but supportive and amazing. I have one child in middle school and three in high school. I cannot tell you how seamless they have made this transition and how hard they have worked to make sure all of the children are all set with nothing but kindness and concern. The communication has been top notch and I am so comfortable with their schooling at home right now.
I had to express this because during this time of not knowing what the future days hold, it's been wonderful that our community is as fantastic as it is. I commend every single teacher who has gone above and beyond, every single community member helping to make sure our children are fed and still taken care of. You are all rockstars and we cannot thank you enough. I have never been more proud to live in Laconia.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
