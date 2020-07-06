To The Daily Sun,
Get ready for a new take on a great day! To be socially responsible and protect our neighbors, friends and families from the continuing threat of COVID-19, this year’s Gilmanton Old Home Day will be held virtually on our Facebook page!
Soon to be published and distributed, our annual booklet will include information about the day as well as highlight businesses that continue to support our efforts. Gilmanton Old Home Day continues to raise funds to help with the upkeep of the Smith Meetinghouse buildings and grounds. Watch for the booklet which will be distributed to local stores and businesses.
What can you expect this year? We will continue the tradition of selling beans including traditional pea, kidney and spicy southwestern vegetarian. The cost is $5 for a pint and $8 for a quart. An online store has been established to accept preorders now: (https://gilmantonoldhomeday.square.site/). Can’t make it online? Don’t worry, we’ll have an order form inside our annual booklet which can be completed and mailed with payment! Beans will be ready for pick up curbside on our scheduled event day, Saturday, August 15.
Be sure to go check out the silent auction on the Gilmanton Old Home Day Facebook page. Many area businesses have donated goods or services to help support our mission. Keep watching as we add new items right up to the day of the event! Items will be posted online August 15 at 10 a.m. and online bidding will end at 2 p.m.
Donations of any kind are always appreciated. You can donate on-line (https://gilmantonoldhomeday.square.site/).
Still much to do, so many volunteers needed! Sign up today(https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b49aeab2ca1fc1-gilmanton)
Sarah Baldwin-Welcome
President
Gilmanton Old Home Day Association
