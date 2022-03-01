To The Daily Sun,
As a registered nurse, I work with a range of patients, but I get the greatest joy working with seniors. I love hearing their stories and the adventures they’ve had throughout their lives, and I feel like I really connect with them.
Because I have grown close with my patients, I am especially grateful to know that they are supported by Medicare Advantage insurance coverage. This program is wonderful, and I can see the difference it makes for the seniors I work with, not only in their physical health but also their mental health knowing their coverage is stable, robust, and affordable. Seniors shouldn’t have to worry if they feel supported by their health care, and Medicare Advantage gives them one less thing to worry about.
The preventative care makes a big difference for this age group, and I wish that there were more programs out there that were so dedicated to keeping people healthy, not just treating them after they’ve fallen ill.
I’m grateful to live in a state whose representatives in Congress have long stood by the Medicare Advantage program, and hope our seniors can count on their support for years to come.
Sandy Bassett
Laconia
