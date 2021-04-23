To The Daily Sun,
An open letter to Sen. Jeb Bradley:
We, the steering committee of the 60-member Sandwich Climate Action Coalition, are distressed that HB 373 passed the state House and is now before the Senate. As our own District 3 senator, we do hope you can prevent this bill from becoming law. The bill, as first written, “prohibits the department of environmental services from participating in discussions of any state, regional, or national low carbon fuel standards program.”
This is the United States of America and the Live Free or Die state, yet, the Republican legislators were okay with the bill that “prohibits” “participating in discussions.” That, I guess, sounded a little harsh so the amended bill now in front of the Senate doesn’t completely prohibit discussions. It will allow low carbon standard program discussions only if “directed by the governor.”
So just for clarity, if a scientist or environmentalist working for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services wants to talk about low carbon fuel standards, they will have to get permission from Gov. Chris Sununu?
Let’s see how this plays out. Members of the department are at a national environmental roundtable discussion, and someone begins talking about low carbon fuel standards programs, the New Hampshire contingent must immediately jump out of their seats and leave the room. Is that how this works? Or do they first ask the rest of the roundtable to wait while the New Hampshire delegation gets on the phone to call Gov. Sununu? Will he take the call? Will he give them permission to talk? Will you make sure this attempt to censor fellow New Hampshirites is voted out of existence?
By the way, low carbon fuel standards, in a world and state feeling the stress of climate change, are worth talking about whether you agree with them or not. That’s how a democracy works. Don’t you agree?
Peggy Longley
Katherine Thorndike
Leonard Witt
Steering Committee, Sandwich Climate Action Coalition
