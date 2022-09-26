There is much to learn from the Gunstock debacle, which could have been the Gunstock disaster if the voters of Belknap County had remained unaware of what happened in the name of fiscal responsibility and oversight. Similarities are happening to our public education by the same players for the same reason — the privatization of public institutions.
An educated population is one of the fundamental underpinnings of our democracy. In 2022 New Hampshire ranked fourth in the nation for grades K-12 according to U.S. News & World Report.
Here are the attacks on our public education in the last few years.
• The divisive concepts law is vague and difficult for teachers to interpret. Added as a trailer bill to the state budget, it bans conversation in classes around diversity, equity, and inclusion of various protected classes.
• Learn Everywhere Program — A parallel path for course approval allows anyone to apply directly to the state board of education for approval circumventing local input and monitoring.
• Prenda is a private company that took advantage of COVID to get a foothold in the public system. NH entered a contract with Prenda for $6 million. Fewer than 100 of the state's 160,000 students enrolled.
• Education Freedom Accounts — $129,000 was set aside for the first year. Actual costs were more than $9 million. Only about 60 students currently attending public school utilized the funds. The balance was provided to students already homeschooling or attending private school.
The current members of the Belknap County delegation allowed $15 million of public money to be diverted to private interests. If the public schools didn't need it, perhaps property owners would appreciate some relief. I am running to be a voice for public education before it needs to be "saved".
