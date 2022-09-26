To The Daily Sun,

There is much to learn from the Gunstock debacle, which could have been the Gunstock disaster if the voters of Belknap County had remained unaware of what happened in the name of fiscal responsibility and oversight. Similarities are happening to our public education by the same players for the same reason — the privatization of public institutions.

