To The Daily Sun,
My husband and I moved to Meredith a year ago and were excited to see Shelley Carita's name was on the ballot for a seat in the House of Representatives. Both Don and I have lived in the Lakes Region for most of our lives but this will be the first time voting in District 2. We met Shelley four years ago while she was the executive director of the Partnership for Public Health. In that role Shelley served as the leader of the Winnipesaukee Public Health Council. We loved hearing about the great work that was happening in the community around substance misuse, suicide prevention, older adults supports and services, and most recently Covid-19 response.
Shelley is intelligent, compassionate, and in tune to what the real needs of the community are. There is no other candidate in the race for House of Representatives that has the character, the education, and direct relevant experience to represent District 2 at the state level and also serve as a voting member of the delegation for Belknap County.
We strongly endorse Shelley Carita as a representative for the General Court. We are at a critical junction. I urge my neighbors to cast their vote for Shelley Carita, the candidate with vision and integrity.
Sandra & Don. St. Gelais
Meredith
