To The Daily Sun,
I am John Olmstead and I am running for re-election as selectman in Sanbornton.
Over the past 10 years I have served Sanbornton on many different boards and committees (Zoning Board, Budget Committee, Pay Matrix Committee, and as selectman). So I have a broad base of experience in Sanbornton town government. As your selectman I have listened to your wishes, and ideas in the past and I will continue to listen to you in the future. If we work together we can keep Sanbornton a great place to live in.
In recent conversations and discussion I’ve been hearing that Sanbornton residents are unhappy with the “New Town Hall” (the $5M bond). I’ve heard your ideas and comments, and I now agree with you. This bond issue, in it’s current form, is too expensive at this time.
Do we need a new fire station, yes. Do we need a new town hall, yes. But what I think needs urgent attention is the relocation of the Police Department to a new building. Our current police station is a safety hazard, doesn’t meet standards, and puts our officers at risk. I do, however, think that the new police station should be centrally located in the center of town. This is to keep a good response time to all sections of town from the station. I also think this issue needs to be looked at in the very near future.
Another of my priorities is, and will continue to be, our roads. Both maintaining our current good roads while repairing and rebuilding those roads that need work is very important to the well being of the town.
I am asking for your vote on March 12 and your support over the next three years, because it is our town.
John Olmstead
Sanbornton
