To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to make the citizens of Laconia aware of something that would change the landscape of Union Avenue and Paugus Bay forever, and not in a good way. Barton’s Motel has been sold and the new owner(s) are planning on building a five story “condo” on the property. Their plan is to have four condominium buildings set 15-feet apart and 80-feet above the waterline. This is twice the height of the evergreen trees by Bayside Cemetery. Think about that!
The lot is approved for 24 units, but they are asking for 32. In addition, there will be separate garages roadside, which from the artists rendition, and in my opinion, look like self-storage units, which is another major issue regarding traffic congestion.
The Planning Board is voting on this proposal Tuesday April 7 and should be providing a link to an online forum for the public to attend. We are making great strides in Laconia and Lakeport with Chaos and Kindness store, renovation of the Opera House, and the businesses that will inhabit that space. I am all for stimulating our economy and providing housing, but I ask: would Meredith, Center Harbor, Alton, or Wolfeboro approve of this albatross on their shoreline? The answer is an obvious "no," as evidenced by their beautiful lakeshore communities. I implore each of you to take the time to look at the sketch of what they are proposing and to attend the Planning Board meeting. Remember, Paugus Bay is Laconia’s and our only bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Samantha Downes
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.