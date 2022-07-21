To The Daily Sun,
Those who don't ski seem to think they are not benefitting from the past and current good planning, good management have blinders on. A portion of their tax dollars supports the very popular organization, yes. Why do they not enjoy the place? State supported well-being for this town, this county, this state and our regional neighbors can not be a bad thing. Where oh where has common sense gone?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.