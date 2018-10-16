To The Daily Sun,
Join me in voting to elect Ruthie Gulick to the NH House of Representatives from Belknap County District #1 (Center Harbor and New Hampton).
Years as an attorney, in sole practice, serving a diverse set of clients in trying and complex situations has given Ruthie the necessary skills and insights to be a competent citizen advocate for the residents of District #1.
As a woman, wife, mother, and grandmother, Ruthie understands the first hand challenges and rewards of raising a family and what health, educational, and safety supports are required to assist our families in succeeding.
Ruthie’s tireless work on numerous local non-profit boards and her continued commitment to many public and private community programs have provided her with knowledge and practice for directing the effective and efficient use of public resources for the betterment of our towns.
Therefore, I feel that Ruthie has the experience, knowledge, and temperament to be a really good state rep.
Daniel Moore
New Hampton
