To The Daily Sun,
The Supreme Court's ruling reversing Roe v. Wade has, in President Joe Biden’s words, “outraged the nation”. That no one has told him that at least half the nation is not outraged, surprises me.
Many years ago I took civics and history classes in school. We the people intentionally granted the federal government very limited control over our daily affairs. The founders intentionally made the states sovereign to legislate according to their own will as they saw fit. Even Ruth Bader Ginsberg was uncomfortable with the fact that Roe v. Wade interrupted the process of states doing exactly that regarding abortion. This ruling begins to correct a long overdue error.
In the same way that liberals wrongly assumed that erasing our southern border would endear them to Hispanics (of all demographic groups leaving the Democratic Party, Hispanics lead those groups), assuming that every American is outraged, or even that most women are outraged, will further surprise them. Between family, work, church, and other friends, there are dozens of females in my life. I’m sure there are a few, but very few, that are upset about this ruling. I think none of them are “outraged”. This letter may inform me otherwise and if it does, I’m OK with that. I can confidently defend my position as to why I’m pro-life.
What amazes me is that the groups and organizations that are most involved with helping women in a tough spot pregnancy are the targets of protest and vandalism. When those targeting churches or pregnancy care centers say they are pro-choice, I think, how can this be? I think those people are sadly pro-abortion.
Liberals have to run on something, and I hope that my opinion does not sway them from running on this.
Ron Brooks
Gilmanton Iron Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.