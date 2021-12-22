To The Daily Sun,
Long ago I attended a flea market in the town of Center Harbor, purchasing several books while there. Some of these books included illuminating philosophical passages while others contained inspirational Christmas themes. Riveting readings that have stayed with me ever since.
In the spirit of Christmas, here is a condensed summation of these readings. It’s my holiday card to The Laconia Sun. It is my hope that the year 2022 will be one of the "best ever" for every Sun reader, their families and all of their loved ones. Now the card:
This Christmas season, think first of someone else. Write a love letter. You’ll never have a friend if you insist on having one without fault. Mend a quarrel. A soft answer turneth wrath away. Talk slowly but think quickly. Scoff at envy. Denounce complacency. Do battle with malice. Dismiss suspicion and trust. Seek out a forgotten friend. Welcome a stranger. A wanderer isn’t always lost. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. You never know at sun-up what you’ll run into come sun-down. When someone hugs you let them be the first to let go. Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind. The world is a school. Everyone smiles in the same language. Angels exist, only sometimes they haven’t got wings and we call them friends. Think things through. You don’t know what you have when you’re young but you know what you had when it's gone. Spoil your wife but not your children. Keep a promise. Be kind. Be gentle. Be confident. Trust in God but lock your car. Don’t confuse foolishness with bravery. Not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck. You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing. To the world you may be one person but to one person you may be the world. Gladden the heart of a child. Share some treasure. Laugh a little. Laugh a little bit more. Reflect on the beauty and wonder of the earth. Be excessive in gratitude. Speak your love. Speak it again. Speak it still once more. Then again!
Roland Jutras
Meredith
