We thank Gilford and Laconia public employees and community members for giving us environmental hope. The environmental threat is complicated, and it will take all of us, to control disasters, amplified by global warming, but seeing folks taking small steps, but courageous real steps, is very uplifting.
In particular, we would like to thank Gilford Public Works for implementing the polystyrene foam recycling project. Maybe this will help assure that the fish our great-grandchildren catch in the lake will be edible, and not full of plastic and foam particles.
We would like to also thank the Gilford Community Church for their recent solar installation. While we are not members, we recognize that this effort will reduce green house gas emissions, and help control global warming and climate disasters. Maybe there will be some real amount of snow on the ground in January.
Finally, we thank the Hannaford Company for transporting recycled plastics to the TREX Company in Maine, where they are converted into building materials and lawn furniture. The plastics are collected on the third Saturday of every month at the Little White UU Church on Pleasant Street, in Laconia, by members of the UU Green Sanctuary Committee, the Laconia/Gilford Lions, and others. There are about 300 pounds of soft plastics recycled every month through this effort.
Actions speak louder than words. We ask our elected representatives to be truthful, and to collaborate across the aisle, and regionally, to implement wise solutions. The evidence is clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.