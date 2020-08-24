To The Daily Sun,
Seems many of our crises have been politicized, forcing folks to ignore the facts and science. There are certainly enough concerns going around for us to worry about, Covid-19, economy, discrimination, nuclear weapons, which are likely all hopefully controllable and correctable. Then there is global warming, which may be the ultimate, irreversible, destructive game changer, if we do not start acting constructively now, for our children and grandchildren.
It is easy and popular to criticize legislators who are in office, if it is shown that the decisions they have made are inappropriate for the changing circumstances. Perhaps, it is appropriate to criticize leaders if they do not have the courage to change their original decisions, based on the changing circumstances and facts.
So, we have a great responsibility, to learn the facts about global warming, and to vote: Not Red or Blue, but Green. That's hard because we don't have someone telling us what to do.
Roger Andrews
Gilford
