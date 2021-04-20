To The Daily Sun,
I was saddened to read that Quik Cleaners was closing their doors after many years of being the premier dry cleaners in the area. But if anyone deserves to ride off into a nice retirement it is Wendi Richter. To this area, and specifically to the youth of our fine city, Quik Cleaners was much more than just a dry cleaners. For as long as I can remember the Richters were strong supporters of our youth sports programs. Every year Laconia youth football and cheer would drop off dozens of game jerseys and game pants to be cleaned. The Richters were always there to welcome the massive load and have everything cleaned and ready for pickup no less than a week later. And they did it at no charge! They dry cleaned the dozens of winter cover ups that the high school football players can be seen huddled under during the cold late fall games. And they did it at no charge! They could always be counted on for a sponsorship of whatever calendar, gold card, or fundraising event that any of our sports organization were peddling during the various seasons. Despite Rob Richter's now infamous "it's a one man show" quote, the Richters are one of Laconia's finest assets and truly epitomized what it means when we hear "it takes a village to raise a child." So Wendi, enjoy your much deserved retirement and on behalf of all of our youth sports organizations, we say a teary eyed "thank you" for all you and your family have done for ALL the kids! You will be greatly missed.
Rod Roy
