To The Daily Sun,
Look at the backpedaling. Dawn Johnson's letter to the editor tells us she is opposed to closing Gunstock. The closing of Gunstock was never the issue. I have the letters to the editor, the 2,000 signature petition, and the full page ads in front of me. No where do they voice a concern about the county delegation closing Gunstock. Instead, we were concerned about the attempted coup on the Gunstock commissioners.
Rep. Johnson's letter concludes by telling us that she wanted to let us know where she stands. But she never did tell us where she stands, she only stated that she has no position now. Was she in favor of the county delegation's ouster attempt? If so, why? She never says. If you were in favor of the removal of the commissioners, please have the courage to stand up and say so. And provide a rational explanation.
Rob Woodward
Laconia
