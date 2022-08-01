To The Daily Sun,
In his letter of July 26, Rep. Norm Silber calls his constituents who did not sign letters to him "cowards." First, the letter writing policy of this paper prohibits name-calling. Here we have yet another politician who won't play by the rules. Second, if they did not sign their names, how does he know who they are and whether they are cowards? He needs to consider the possibility that his constituents have more courage than he has. He also needs to consider the possibility they withheld their names out of fear of retribution. Whether that fear is valid or not is, of course, irrelevant.
