To The Daily Sun,
I’ve known Tim Lang for several years and leadership is an important quality in our elected officials. I believe Lang has shown he possesses the leadership and common-sense traits we need more of in Concord.
Throughout the entire Belknap County mess, Lang has been the voice of reason, working to add needed monies cut by the Belknap Delegation executive committee back into the budget for our nursing home and sheriff's office.
When it came to Gunstock Mountain Resort, Lang worked hard with Rep. Harry Bean to forge a group that met Aug. 1 and resolved the Gunstock debacle.
At the Sept. 1 delegation meeting, Lang was able to successfully amend the agenda of the delegation so to ratify the actions of the Aug. 1 meeting, and that ratification action allowed the judge to dismiss one of the Gunstock lawsuits.
After the entire "leadership" team of the delegation resigned on Sept. 1, Lang was elected vice chair of the delegation.
This last week at the delegation meeting, Lang was acting chairman. It went smoothly with none of the past drama and name calling.
The delegation voted to give our county correctional officers a raise, bringing them into wage parity with other correctional facilities, and to stem the tide of people leaving, plus giving us a chance to compete in the employee marketplace with competitive wages.
They also set the stage well for the next new delegation in December to seat the two vacant Gunstock Area Commission positions by authorizing the county administrator to advertise the positions so the new delegation will have a stack of resumes on their desk and ready to work on.
It's this kind of leader we need representing us in Concord. I urge you to vote Tim Lang for state Senate.
Rick Zach
Gilford
