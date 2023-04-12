I have heard a rumor that no one is above the law. This is the alleged rationale for the indictment of former President Donald Trump. To borrow from our president, I have two words: Bill and Hillary Clinton.
A letter writer to The Sun (April 3) somehow believes that Trump’s indictment made accountability great again. See the previous paragraph.
I found Rep. Mike Bordes’ reasoning for eliminating the penalties for performing abortions after 24 weeks lacking (April 5). Why have laws without penalties?
Another recent letter to The Sun (April 3) calls out the Free State Project by claiming that, somehow, “FSP people” have “forced” restrictions on freedom of speech. For example, he claims that speaking about American history has been forbidden. Um, no. The restrictions are in response to racist versions of our history. I learned about slavery in junior high school.
Are hate crimes on the rise, especially in NH? First: is there actually such thing as a “hate crime”? I would say there is not. As I have repeatedly noted, the publicity provided to this minority of citizens seems to only encourage them to continue to scrawl lame supremacist slogans. While we don’t have to ignore them, their antics don’t need to be on the front page.
Another writer (March 21) stated that history cannot be rewritten. Perhaps not, but the recording of said history can be biased. She notes “that Africans were kidnapped from their homes.” Did she forgot that Africans did the kidnapping?
I read that the Real ID deadline has been extended yet again. Closing the barn door after the horse is gone and retired.
From last November, the NH Executive Council rejected $682,000 funding for sex education for 1,000 people. What would $68,200 per person provide? We might never know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.