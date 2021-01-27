To The Daily Sun,
It was interesting to see the letters attacking Tim Carter’s (1/8) recounting of his trip to Washington, D.C. What he reported was what he saw at President Trump’s speech, which occurred some distance from the Capitol. He did report that he saw the ruckus on TV in his hotel room.
The theme of the letters was that he was telling bald-faced lies. No one noted that, at an event that large, there might be differing perspectives depending on the location of the observer. I was at a meeting last week and 3 people were at the rally and each of them had a different take on what happened. Can we give Mr. Carter the benefit of the doubt? (I don’t think so.)
The letter writers were just virtue signaling. Bad Orange Man incited the riot. Has anyone noticed that the left-leaning Washington Post has admitted that the Capitol break-in had been planned days before the 6th, and thus Trump didn’t incite “the insurrection”?
Is anything noteworthy happening in the Lakes Region?
How about Rep. Mike Sylvia’s letter (1/23) noting that Belknap County has an “extra” $6 million? Wow. Who else have an “extra” 20% buffer over their annual budget in their savings account? The recommendation from the budget committee is to return half of that balance to we, the taxpayers. If passed, we will then be able to spend those funds as they chose.
Some will opt for practical expenditures (e.g., rent, mortgage, food, heat). For those that honestly and truly believe that county programs will suffer, they can make donations to those they prefer. Isn’t that easy?
I wonder if the proponents of increased government spending (that, at our level, comes from we taxpayers) would feel the same way if they had to foot the entire bill for a given cause. Food for thought.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
(Editor's note: the budget Mr. Notkin referred to was passed by the county delegation Tuesday night.)
