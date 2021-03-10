To The Daily Sun,
As of this writing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women. Will these disappear like the eight women who accused then-presidential candidate Biden of impropriety (including alleged digital rape)? Will Cuomo be called to task by the faded MeToo movement? If it comes to a trial, will he get the full due process that was not offered to Justice Kavanaugh? Will this overshadow his administration’s suppression of the nursing home deaths due to COVID? Tune in for the next exciting chapter.
The infallible Dr. Anthony Fauci has declared that not only should we continue to wear masks, distance, and avoid groups even after being vaccinated, we should wear two masks. Why not three or four? What is the point of getting the vaccine if we can’t tread down the road toward “normal”? Thinking people are puzzled.
In comparison to another area newspaper who always solicits letters and doesn’t always print them, I truly appreciate that the Sun prints letters from a wide variety of people and on a wide variety of subjects.
While I acknowledge Mr. Ververka’s criticism (3/3) of the possible role of Texas’ energy policy and the problems of the freak cold snap, I don’t recall him criticizing California Gov. Newsome’s policies and their effects on the wildfires and now-routine rolling brownouts. And let's not forget Newsome’s announcement that he’s mandating that only electric cars be sold in 14 years. Where will that electricity come from?
In the piece on NH police arrests (3/4), we had to slog through 24 paragraphs to get to the meat of the column: the arrest numbers didn’t match up with the state’s demographics. Horrors. Now what? Can we consider that people who are alleged to have committed crimes don’t consider their area ethnic representation? Did anyone notice that in paragraph 25, the total percentage adds up to slightly more than 108.9%? The piece went on for 14 additional paragraphs without any useful information.
Not to cause undo physical trauma to an equine-American, will the facts from the Jan. 6 protest ever overcome the myths? Will the FBI’s evidence show that the actual incursion of the Capitol was planned a week or so in advance and not in response to President Trump’s speech? Why is Officer Sicknick’s death still called murder by blunt force, even though he was able to return to his office without being medically evaluated and the autopsy showed no blunt trauma? Why are some news outlets adding two suicides to the “death toll”? The only person who was clearly killed was an unarmed white Air Force veteran. If this was an “insurrection” why weren’t the intruders armed? Capitol police report confiscating zero firearms at the scene. Considering the number of firearms ownership in the US, if the people really wanted to run an insurrection, it would make the revolt in Myanmar look like a children’s playdate. I pray that our wonderful country doesn’t come to that.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.