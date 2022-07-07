To The Daily Sun,
It’s hypocrisy time again.
The FBI and DOJ are marshaling enormous resources to track down any citizen out of thousands who was near the Capitol on Jan. 6. Where were those resources during last year’s riots? Why haven’t those resources been used to discover who, out of 100 or so staffers, leaked the Dobbs decision draft?
The Jan. 6 kerfuffle, mostly consisting of people wandering around the Capitol, has been called an insurrection. So, does that make the occupation of the Arizona state house an insurrection? Do calls for dissolving the U.S. Supreme Court count? How about calls for Justice Clarence Thomas’ impeachment?
I don’t understand the purpose of the Jan. 6 hearings. It’s been called a show trial, which isn’t accurate as no defense is allowed. There is no interest in getting to “the truth”. Cassidy Hutchinson made preposterous claims which not only amounted to hearsay evidence (not allowed in criminal trials), but were quickly denied by the agents supposedly involved. Here’s an idea: what if we channel these resources into the charging the citizens that have been jailed in solitary confinement for more than a year and giving them their day in court? Sixth Amendment, anyone?
I find it odd that the “right” to an abortion was found hiding in the Constitution yet, until recently, the right to Keep and Bear Arms was nearly invisible. Puzzling.
The natural right of self-defense, using effective available tools, was common knowledge for hundreds of years. Too frequently, the Lame Stream Media focuses only the misuse of firearms and ignores (as does New York Gov. Kathy Hochul) defensive uses. Have you read much about the latest mass murder? Fifty-three people were, in effect, murdered with a trailer in Texas. Where are the calls for banning trailers? Or do the positive uses outweigh the misuses?
Rick Notkin
Gilford
