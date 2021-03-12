To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to the Town of Meredith and the Inter-Lakes School District for hosting a wonderfully planned and safely executed Town Meeting. To be honest, when I first heard that Meredith would not hold a virtual option to attend the Town Meeting deliberative session I was upset and skeptical. At the polls on Tuesday I asked about the COVID-19 safety measures that would be used at Town Meeting and was assured that every precaution had been taken into consideration. When I arrived for Town Meeting I was floored by what I experienced. Masks were mandatory; standard COVID-19 questions and temperature check upon entry; then an escort to the next available seating option; at least 8 foot separation between seating in the gymnasium with dual projection screens to watch and hear the proceedings happening in the auditorium; and the technology in place so that the moderator in the auditorium could fully monitor the voting and public comments happening in the gymnasium as well as the auditorium. I wish more people would have come to experience and take part in a Town Meeting that was incredibly well run. Thank you.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
