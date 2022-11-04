I’ve been a high school teacher for almost 35 years, so I’m hardly prone to panic; however, the election next Tuesday is enough to cause anxiety in even the most unflappable. A significant portion of the electorate seems to be willing to “sacrifice democracy for a 20 cent reduction in the price of gas,” to quote an educator friend.
Let’s review what the Republican Party evidently favors:
Overturning any election in which they aren’t victorious;
Sacrificing our climate and our Earth and its creatures on the altar of fossil fuels;
Further enriching the wealthy through tax cuts;
Reducing women to second-class citizens;
Demonizing the downtrodden and the suffering;
Fueling the fires of racism out of fear for the future;
Endangering Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid solvency;
Defaulting on America’s debt and causing worldwide economic calamity; and
Empowering a Supreme Court that is out of step with the American people.
Instead of voting your own self-interest, vote for the future well-being of your children, your grandchildren and their children after them. I’m not ready to give up on this glorious republican experiment, this “last, best hope of mankind.” Please vote for Democratic candidates to return civility, decency and kindness to politics and government.
