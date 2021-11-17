To The Daily Sun,
In a recent conversation with a new acquaintance (a Democrat), she stated that we just couldn't discuss politics since I self-identify as something other than a Democrat. What does one say to such a statement?
I have often wondered what all-encompassing, omniscient body of knowledge Democrats must possess to make them so certain that they are always right and always have the moral high ground about every issue. There are exceptions, of course, but it is my experience that conservatives and libertarians tend to be far more open to discussion than most liberals and progressives.
Richard Tracy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.