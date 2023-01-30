To The Daily Sun,

Climate Change is real. One writer, who used opinions, feelings and his perceptions stated that “the climate has not changed in all my 80 years.” The writer mentioned that one should look out the window and see the most recent snow storm, which I measured 14 inches in Laconia. I know that the current snowstorm was a weather event, not climate change, which occurs over many years. Once people engage in science, a whole different set of data and observations occur.

